Actor Saran Raj, Vetri Maaran's Assistant Director, Dies In Road Accident In Chennai

Actor Saran Raj, Vetri Maaran's Assistant Director, Dies In Road Accident In Chennai

Saran Raj, an assistant director and supporting actor under the guidance of director Vetri Maaran, lost his life in a fatal car accident on Thursday, June 8.

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 17:48 IST

Chennai, India

The actor's untimely demise and sent shockwaves across the industry.

Saran Raj, an assistant director and supporting actor under the guidance of director Vetri Maaran, tragically lost his life in a fatal car accident on Thursday, June 8. The mishap occurred around 11.30 pm in KK Nagar when Palaniappan, another supporting actor, collided his car with Saran Raj’s bike. Sadly, Saran Raj sustained severe injuries and passed away right at the scene. Reports suggest that Palaniappan was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Saran Raj, a resident of Dhanalakshmi Street in Maduravoyal, was involved in the accident while traveling on Arcot Road in KK Nagar in Chennai. As per a report in TOI, Saranraj was involved in the accident without wearing a helmet, resulting in severe head injuries. Inspector Akila and the Guindy Traffic Investigation Police arrived at the scene and he was immediately rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH), where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police initiated an investigation and sent Saran Raj’s mortal remains for post-mortem examination. As per police findings, it is reported that Palaniappan was driving the car under the influence of alcohol. He has since been arrested by the authorities.

Saran Raj, known as one of Vetrimaaran’s associate directors, worked closely with the filmmaker on the movie ‘Vada Chennai’. That apart, he also made on-screen appearances in a few scenes of both ‘Vada Chennai’ and ‘Asuran’. His sudden and untimely demise has deeply saddened the film industry, and further details regarding his funeral and last rites are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Vetrimaaran’s next Vaadivaasal with Suriya is yet to go on the floors and is currently in the post-production stage. The film is based on the Jallikattu sport, which is practised in Tamil Nadu.

first published: June 09, 2023, 17:47 IST
last updated: June 09, 2023, 17:48 IST
