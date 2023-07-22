Actor Sarath Das' Note After Devananda Fails To Win At 53rd Kerala State Film Awards

The results of the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards were announced on July 21 at the PR Chamber in Thiruvananthapuram by the Minister of Cultural Affairs, Saji Cheriyan. After the results were announced, there was a mix of joy and disappointment among the nominees and the public. While films like Nanpakal Nereth Mayakkum and Nna Thaan Case Kodu won several awards at the ceremony, the neglect of the widely popular film Malikappuram brought disappointment to the masses. Several people took to social media and expressed their disappointment after the film didn’t win anything at the awards. Actor Sarath Das has also expressed his displeasure after the child artist of the film, Devananda, wasn’t recognised for her performance at the awards.

Sarath Das took to Facebook and expressed his displeasure regarding the situation. He penned a heartwarming note for Devananda, admiring her performance, and also posted a picture with her. He wrote, “Congratulations to all the winners. To the daughter of Tanmaya. You have won the hearts and minds of millions of Malayalis. I have already given you the award with my mind and heart, daughter."

There was a high level of expectation among the audience for Devananda, who portrayed the character of Kalyani in Malikappuram. Her performance received a great response from the audience and astounded everyone with her incredible acting abilities. People loved her way of displaying levels of emotional depth and grace that seemed almost impossible for someone of her age. But sadly, the actress couldn’t win an award at the Kerala State Film Awards.