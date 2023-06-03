Actor Sayaji Shinde Draws Flak For 'Not Money, But On Satisfaction Matters' Comment

Marathi actor Sayaji Shinde is one of the most sought-after artists in the film industry and has carved a niche for his villainous roles. Some time ago, he was in the news for one of his interviews with a Marathi portal Vaicharik Kida. In this conversation, the actor said that only satisfaction matters in the end. He said that it doesn’t matter whether you have five hundred crore in your bank account or whether you can afford only Vada Pav. The actor said that if someone is not satisfied with their life, they will not be able to live peacefully. He ended the conversation by saying that people are truly happy when they are satisfied with their current state.

Many social media users didn’t agree with the points raised by the actor and wrote that people can say these words only when they have earned a lot of money. A user wrote that these words don’t matter in today’s world when everyone aspires to live a luxurious life. Another user also wrote a quote said by the Hindi film industry Superstar Shah Rukh Khan- “Don’t become a philosopher before you become rich!". However, some agreed with Shinde and wrote that mental peace is important for everyone.

Shinde has not issued any clarification over his comments on social media.

On the work front, the actor last played the role of Madan Shikre in the film Aazam directed by Shravan Tiwari. This film revolved around an ailing don, Nawab Khan (Raza Murad). His son Kadar Pathan (Abhimanyu Singh), is the rightful heir of the crime syndicate, but with the old boss dying, everyone is eyeing the ultimate chair. Aazam was a hit and the audience appreciated the gripping storyline and other aspects of this movie.

Besides Aazam, Shinde had also essayed key roles in the films Parari and Ghar Banduk Biryani which were also successful. Ghar Banduk Biryani directed by Hemant Jangal Awtade is currently streaming on Zee 5. As of now, Shinde is looking forward to films Ajmer 92, Global Adgaon, and Agent Narasimha 117. Ajmer 92 is going to be released in cinema halls on July 14.