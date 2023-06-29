Actor Shine Tom Chacko Turns Singer For Next Film Pathimoonnam Rathri

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is currently the hot topic of discussion for his upcoming film Pathimoonnam Rathri, directed by Maneesh Babu. Besides acting, Chacko will also try his hand at singing in this movie. The song is titled Kochi. The makers have shared a lyrical video which shows some of the picturesque locations of Kochi.

The song also features Chacko recording for the song in the studio. The actor is completely engrossed in the singing and enjoyed his work in the studio. Raju George, the composer and lyricist of the song Kochi is seen guiding Chacko and the other crew members as well. Members like Gautham Anilkumar and Sreemon Velayudhan have provided the backing vocals for the number. Besides singing, Sreemon has also handled the acoustic & the lead guitars. Watch the song below-

Advertisement

Social media users appreciated the number and many of them commented that Chacko is a multi-talented artist. Others commented that every aspect of this number is fantastic.

The title of the song Kochi seems quite relevant to the theme of Pathimoonnam Rathri. It is because as shown in the teaser, three individuals decide to travel to Kochi for different works. Vinod Abraham (Chacko), a trainer in the Thiruvananthapuram-based company is arriving at Kochi for a work-based meeting. Shivaram (Vishnu Unnikrishnan) decides to travel from Mayarur to Kochi for the new year celebrations. Malavika (Malavika Menon) is also set to resume her work at the Clothing store in Kochi after a vacation at Adimali. How do these three people end up meeting each other in Kochi on December 31 and their lives get intervened? This forms the core theme of Pathimoonnam Rathri. Watch the teaser-