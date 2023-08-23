Actor Shiva Rajkumar Visits Sets Of Martin, Conveys Best Wishes

The shooting of the highly anticipated film Martin is in full swing. Recently, hat-trick hero Shiva Rajkumar visited the sets of the film. Director A.P. Arjun and the lead actor, action prince Dhruva Sarja, extended a warm welcome to Shiva Rajkumar. The photos from his visit are now garnering a lot of traction on social media.

Martin revolves around a man’s exploration of self, love, and an intense battle for his homeland. In Martin, Dhruva Sarja embodies the character Anna Martin, engaging in high-octane sequences that aim to stand up to Hollywood’s action scenes. The movie is produced by Uday K Mehta under the banner of Vasavi Enterprises.

The other cast of the film includes Vaibhavi Shandilya, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Achyuth Kumar, Nikitin Dheer, Anveshi Jain, Nawab Shah, and Malavika Avinash, among others. With music composed by Ravi Basrur, the cinematography is handled by Satya Hegde.

Martin is slated to release in Kannada, along with dubbed versions available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

Reports suggest that the climax scene of the movie that was performed was worth Rs 10 crore. This substantial allocation was employed to create striking visuals showcasing luxury cars, trucks, and a visually captivating motorcycle chase sequence, as showcased in the teaser.

In the teaser, Dhruva Sarja’s portrayal of high-energy action scenes has sparked enthusiasm among his fans. His role as Anna Martin portrays a man on a valiant mission to protect his homeland while navigating his own identity and matters of the heart. A line from the teaser, “It’s not a joke who is Martin," has gained notable attention.