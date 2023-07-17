Actor Sivakarthikeyan Reveals How His Son Reacts When He Returns Home After Shooting

Sivakarthikeyan, a prominent figure in Tamil Cinema, has garnered immense popularity over the years. Starting his career as a talented mimicry artist, he gained recognition by winning the comedy reality show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. From there, he ventured into the world of films, making his debut in 2012 with the movie Marina. Since then, he has been a part of several blockbuster hits, including Namma Veettu Pillai, Velaikkaran, Doctor, Prince, and Kanaa. Sivakarthikeyan has established himself as a household name in Tamil Nadu and enjoys an enormous fan following.

Recently, the actor has been basking in the success of his latest release, Maaveeran, which received a tremendous response from the audience. Sivakarthikeyan often speaks fondly of his son, Gugan Doss, in interviews. During a conversation about his film, he shared a heartwarming moment involving his family. While shooting in Kashmir, he had the pleasure of having his family accompany him. After each day’s shoot, he would spend quality time with them. Sivakarthikeyan mentioned how his son would excitedly run towards him upon his return and embrace him with a tight hug.

On his son’s birthday, the actor shared a lovely family picture on Instagram. The photo captured the joyous moment, featuring Sivakarthikeyan, his wife Aarthi, daughter Aaradhana, and son Gugan. The entire family can be seen happily posing for the camera, radiating warmth and affection. Sivakarthikeyan held his two adorable children in his arms, creating a picture-perfect moment. Alongside the photo, he expressed his wishes for his son and thanked the photographer for capturing these beautiful memories.