Actor Srii Murali's Workout Video Goes Viral After Injury During Bagheera Shoot

Srii Murali, also known as, Murali, is a prominent face in the Kannada film industry. He marked his debut in Chandra Chakori, for which his performance was lauded by audience and critics and emerged to be a huge box office success. A few months back, the actor injured his knee during the shoot of the film Bagheera. He had to undergo surgery for his leg. The actor then took a brief hiatus from his body training. But looks like he is back to training and how!

Recently, a video has gone viral on Twitter that shows Murali posing in the gym and flaunting his muscular body, especially his biceps and triceps. The video montage shows the handsome hunk posing with his trainer and clicking many photos. In the clip, he can be seen wearing a mustard-coloured tank top, black shorts and red sneakers. If you look carefully, you will be able to see the knee support he is wearing to avoid putting unnecessary stress on that particular region.

Sharing the 14-second video, a Twitter handle by the name of Srii Murali Trends captioned it with, “Workout glimpse of the man of masses." His fans compared his body with the superhero Hulk, while others are excited to witness the pure muscle force in his highly anticipated movie. Check out the tweet here-

A tweet when translated to English reads, “Ugramm was a must-watch movie and the craze is still there. We will have to wait and see Murali’s performance in the upcoming movie."

Another one wrote, “Next pan-Indian Star from KFI (Kannada Film Industry)."

One Twitter user wrote, “Hulk superhero in Bagheera."