Actor Suriya's Upcoming Film Kanuva's First Glimpse To Release On July 23

Suriya, the renowned Tamil actor, has earned widespread recognition as one of the industry’s biggest stars and highest-paid actors. Throughout his career, he has delivered a plethora of blockbuster films, including iconic titles like Ghajini, Singham, Soorarai Pottru, and many others. With his prominence in the world of Tamil cinema, he stands as one of its most distinguished film personalities. Suriya, currently, is engrossed in several exciting projects, with one of his upcoming films being the highly anticipated Kanguva.

Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva, promises to be an ambitious project as the storyline spans a vast period, ranging from the 9th century to the 21st century. The film is jointly produced by Studio Green and UV Creations and features the renowned Bollywood actress Disha Patani, alongside Yogi Babu, Kingsley, Kowai Sarala, Anand Raj, and other talented actors in lead roles. In Kanguva, Suriya will portray two distinct characters, adding further intrigue to the already highly anticipated film. The production team is determined to wrap up filming before the year-end and aims for a release during the upcoming summer season.

The music for Kanguva is composed by the talented Devi Sri Prasad, enhancing the film’s overall experience. Apart from that, the movie is set to be released in a 3D format and will be available in 10 different languages, reaching a broader audience across various regions. To build anticipation, Suriya had previously shared the motion poster of the film on his social media pages, generating considerable excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts.