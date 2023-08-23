Actor Unni Mukundan To Collaborate With Ranjith Sankar For This Malayalam Film

Unni Mukundan is a popular actor in the Malayalam film industry. He has also worked as a producer and a singer on some of the projects. The actor has been a part of some of the most exciting projects and enjoys a huge fan following in Malayalam cinema. Even though he does Malayalam films now, he made his acting debut in 2011 with the Tamil film Seedan. Recently, there have been announcements regarding his new film as well.

Unni Mukundan will soon be collaborating with director Ranjith Sankar on a Malayalam film titled Jai Ganesh. The director-actor duo will also be co-producing the film under the banners Dreams N Beyond and Unni Mukundan Films. Ranjith Sankar announced the news of their collaboration through his social media handle. He shared a video where the announcement of the lead actor and title of the film was made. As per reports, the shooting of the film is expected to commence on September 1.

The video was captioned, “After I created “JaiGanesh," I was searching for an actor. Unni, who hadn’t been shooting anything for 7 months after “Malikappuram," was patiently waiting for the right script. We discussed “JaiGanesh," he got the script, and I found my actor. We are even co-producing this project, and it’s bound to be an exciting and challenging journey. Here’s to hoping we enjoy every step of the way!"