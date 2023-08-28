Actor Vadivelu’s Younger Brother Jagadeeswaran Dies Aged 52

Jagadeeswaran, the younger brother of Tamil actor Vadivelu, died aged 52 following health problems. The 52-year-old breathed last at his residence in Iravathanallur, Madurai, on Monday. According to reports, Jagadeeswaran was under treatment for a liver disease. The reports of his death left the entire family in a state of shock. Many of his fans expressed their condolences to Vadivelu and his family.

Vadivelu has three brothers and two sisters. Jagadeeswaran also worked in Tamil films. He was a part of Kadhal Azhivathillai, which marked the debut of actor Silambarasan as a lead in Tamil films. After not garnering much success in the acting field, Jagadeeswaran started his textile business in Madurai and was successfully running it. Earlier, in an interview, he revealed that Vadivelu was always supportive and took care of all his siblings.

In January this year, Vadivelu lost his mother due to age-related ailments. According to reports, the 87-year-old used to live in the village of Viraganoor in Madurai. She was admitted to a private hospital a few days before her death due to her ill health. After hearing the news of her death, Vadivelu rushed to his hometown.