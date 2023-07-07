Actor Vijay Deverakonda Launches His Broadcast Channel On Instagram

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has launched a new Instagram channel called ‘The Deverakonda Broadcast’. This channel allows him to connect with his fans and followers more closely by sharing exclusive content about his upcoming movies. Broadcast Channels is a new feature on Instagram that enables public figures and creators to engage with their most dedicated fans through text, photos, videos, voice notes, and polls for fan feedback. It is gradually being made available to users across India. Vijay Deverakonda expressed his excitement about the launch of his Broadcast Channel on Instagram, stating, “I’m thrilled to announce the launch of my Broadcast Channel on Instagram today. It’s an opportunity for me to get even closer to my fans and share more pictures, voice notes, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content from my movies. I look forward to seeing all of you there!"

Fans can access the link to Vijay’s broadcast channel through various means, such as his story sticker, the pinned link on his profile, or receiving a one-time notification as an existing follower when he started the channel. To join Vijay Deverakonda’s broadcast channel on Instagram, tap on “Join broadcast channel." If you are not already following the actor, you will be prompted to do so. Once you’ve joined the channel, it will appear in your Instagram inbox alongside other message threads.