Actor Vishwak Sen's Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Guessing If He's Getting Hitched

Telugu actor-filmmaker Vishwak Sen has gained recognition since his 2017 debut with Vellipomakey. His unique approach to roles sets him apart from the typical mass hero, as seen in films like Falaknuma Das, Hit: The First Case, and Ori Devuda. With an upcoming release, Gangs of Godavari, fans eagerly await details. Recently, he intrigued followers with a cryptic post hinting at a significant change, sparking speculation about marriage. Despite the rumours, it’s revealed to be a preview of his new show on the Aha streaming service.

He recently generated interest online with a cryptic social media post. The actor thanked his followers for their steadfast support and hinted at a “significant change" in his life. He said that he is about to enter a new phase of life and then delivers the final shocker in the next line saying,’ I am starting a family. However, he did not reveal any details and left his fans speculating whether he was indeed taking the marital plunge. In his caption, he also said that further details will be revealed on August 15.