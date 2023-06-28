Actor, Who Played Angad In Adipurush, Bags Role In Mammootty's Kannur Squad: Reports

The Om Raut-directed Adipurush is on its way to becoming a commercial failure with its box office run about to end without breaking even. The film has been lashed by all quarters and both Om Raut’s direction and Manoj Muntashir’s writing have been criticised.

For the lead actor Prabhas, it is a continuation of his streak of failures after the Baahubali films. However, if there is someone who has benefited from Adipurush, it is actor Manohar Pandey, who played the role of Bali Putra Angad in the film. Angad was a member of the Vanara sena and was famous for making a throne out of his tail at Ravana’s court and sitting on it.

Apparently, Manohar Pandey’s performance in Adipurush has not gone unnoticed. According to an ETimes report, Manohar has been roped in for a big-budget Malayalam film on the basis of his performance in Adipurush. Manohar will reportedly appear in the highly awaited Kannur Squad starring Malayalam superstar Mammootty and directed by cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj, who turns director with this project.