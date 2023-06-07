Actors Siddharth Chandekar, Mitali Mayekar In Europe; See Pics From Their French Diaries

Marathi actors Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar are currently exploring the streets of Europe and have now shared a series of pictures from their Parisian trip. The power couple who also has their own travel page on Instagram has shared some mushy pictures with the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. In the picture, both can be seen posing in front of the iconic monument as they lip-lock.

Siddharth looks dashing as he donned a white shirt with striped pants, layer with a white coat. On the other hand, Mitali opted for an off-shoulder pink dress with a sweetheart neckline paired with high heels. The actress penned the caption of the photo in French which loosely translate to, “Because, you see, every day I love you more, today more than yesterday and far less than tomorrow -Rosemond Gerard."

They also shared a candid picture of themselves as they can be seen wholeheartedly laughing as they pose for the picture. The caption of the post in French translates to, “Oh! If you could read inside my heart, you would see the place I put you! -Gustave Flaubert."

Mitali also shared another picture on her timeline of herself as she lovingly looks at her husband. The actress is also seen flaunting her diamond wedding ring in the picture. “Looking at my man, I thank all my stars and the universe every day for leading me to him," she wrote in the caption.

Siddharth and Mitali are currently on a travel spree to Europe as they explore the continent. Siddharth had earlier shared a video of having his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara moment as he did skydiving in Spain. The video opens with both of them in the skydiving gears as they climb the plane to begin the adventure along with their instructors.

The caption of the post said, “I have never been scared and peaceful at the same time before. This was it. Never will I ever forget this 15 thousand feet journey in my entire life…Can’t thank you enough Sky Dive Spain for this memory. I will return, and that’s a promise. My ZNMD moment."