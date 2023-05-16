Actress Abhirami, Her Husband Adopt Baby Birl, Share Pictures On Mother’s Day

South actress Abhirami has surprised her fans by sharing the news that she has adopted a baby girl. She broke the news on Mother’s Day and revealed that she and her husband Rahul adopted the kid last year and named her Kalki. However, she didn’t reveal the face of her daughter in the post.

The actress shared the news with her fans through an Instagram post. She wrote, “Dear friends, Rahul and I are thrilled to announce that we are now parents to a baby girl, Kalki! We adopted our daughter last year and it has been life-changing in every way. Today I am blessed to celebrate #Mothersday as a new mother myself! My family and I request your blessings as we play our newest role!"

She had also extended her wishes to all other mothers as well. She wrote, “Wish you all a wonderful Mother’s day!! #mothersday #newmom"

Many of her fans were delighted to see their favourite actress embrace motherhood. Many of them flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Popular actress Shwetha Menon commented, “Wow happy mammaa.. happy mamma’s day to you always darling". Actor and dancer Divya Unni commented, “Happy Mother’s Day dear."

One of the fans praised Abhirami and Rahul and commented, “We know that you’ll be the most amazing mom ever. We can see it in the way you both dote on her, and how you both take care of every tiny little thing. Seriously, you guys are going to rock parenthood for Kalki, just like you already do for Mango. You’ve got this, and we couldn’t be happier for you!"

Abhirami married his childhood friend, Rahul Pavanan, who is a US-based businessman. The couple tied the knot in 2014.

On the work front, Abhirami has been a part of the films that have been made across the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam industries. She made her debut in the Malayalam film Kathapurushan as a child artist. She was last seen in the Tamil film, Nitham Oru Vaanam. It was a romantic film and was directed by debutant Ra Karthik.

Her upcoming projects include Garudan alongside Suresh Gopi and a Tamil film named Are You Okay Baby?