Actress Aishwarya Rajesh Gets Police Protection Amid Farhana Controversy

Tamil actress Aishwarya Rajesh has reportedly been provided police security after her recently released film Farhana stirred controversy since the release of its trailer. A few Muslim outfits, including Indian National League (INL), have alleged that the film portrays the Muslim community in a bad light and termed it as “anti-Islamic". Aishwarya plays the lead role in this film.

According to reports, a few policemen have been deployed outside the residence of the actress in Chennai.

In Nelson Venkatesan’s directorial, Aishwarya essays the role of Farhana who works in the call centre that operates phone sex services. Following the controversies, Production house Dream Warrior Pictures issued a statement to clarify the allegations.

“Farhana is not against any religion or sentiments. Our aim is only to provide good movies and never act against any religious sentiments, or beliefs. And we never allow or want any act against humanity in our stories. We think that our brothers and sisters who are creating controversies about our movie should understand this," read the statement.

The makers also said that Tamil Nadu is a paradise for religious harmony and a land that cherishes works of art.

“It is not proper to oppose a censored film before its release, due to misunderstandings, and create controversies. It will make those who oppose it look like they have no proper understanding. A film is made with the hard work of several hundred people. Tamil fans will support a film that is not flawed," added the statement.

The press release also mentioned that certain Islamic countries have cleared Farhana for release without any issues. Some of those countries are Malaysia, Oman, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, as per the production house.

Farhana has received positive reviews from critics and also features Jithan Ramesh, K Selvaraghavan, Anumol K Manoharan, Aishwarya Dutta and Sakthi Raj in pivotal roles.