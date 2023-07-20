Actress Aishwarya Rajesh Oozes Vacation Vibes In Hawaii Beach Look

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh is one of the most talented actresses in the Tamil film industry. She rose to fame with her impeccable works in several popular movies, including Kaaka Muttai, Vada Chennai, Kanaa, Thirudan Police and Ka Pae Ranasingam. However, apart from her brilliant acting skills, Aishwarya is also popular for her amazing fashion choices. The diva is very active on social media and keeps sharing her personal and professional lives with her fans.

Aishwarya recently shared a series of pictures from her beach photoshoot in Hawaii which went viral. In the photograph, the actress can be seen wearing a full-sleeve flower printed pink top with pink shorts. She kept her look simple with blue shades and open wet tresses. Aishwarya can be seen enjoying herself amid the beach waves and giving surreal beach vibes to her fans. Aishwarya posted this picture on Sunday with the caption, “Vitamin Sea #hawaii."

Advertisement

The social media fans went super excited about the post and filled the comments section with their appreciation. One of the fans wrote, “Great actor," while others showered their love through several emoticons.