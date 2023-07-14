Actress Akshaya Deodhar Looks Stunning In Her Mother's 25-year-old Saree

The Marathi actress Akshaya Deodhar is obsessed with sarees. Her Instagram account is filled with her saree looks and she looks gorgeous in the garment. And this time also, Akshaya can be seen wearing a saree but there is something special about it.

The celebrity with her husband and television and film actor Hardeek Joshi visited Jejuri, in the Pune district of Maharashtra a few days back. Akshaya shared a picture of herself wearing a beautiful orange-coloured saree with a green border from the trip and it went viral. The special thing about her attire was that it was her mother’s saree and that it was 25 years old. Akshaya wore the saree as a symbol of love for her mother. The caption of the story, which is not visible anymore on her Instagram handle, read, “My mother’s 25 years old saree."

https://images.app.goo.gl/jWsZWDe5gvcNJzVi8

Advertisement

Speaking of mother’s saree, a similar incident went viral a few days back where actor and comedian Prithvik Pratap, who has become famous through the show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra, was seen walking the streets of the US in a beautiful green zari-bordered kurta. However, the dress was very special to him as it was made out of his mother’s old saree.