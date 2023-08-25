Actress Amala Paul Is Elegance Personified In White Outfit For Onam

Actress Amala Paul has earned a devout fan base for her exemplary acting skills in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films like Aadai, Neelathamara and many others. She also ticks all the boxes right when it comes to impressing the fans with her sartorial choices. As of now, Amala is on a break from work and is enjoying her vacation time for the Onam festival.

She treated the fans to some of the pictures and videos on Instagram from her vacation. In this picture, she smiles while gazing at something, and we can see her having a good time making pots with the help of clay. She looks lovely wearing a white outfit with green innerwear. She complimented her look with a red lip shade and accessorised it even further with hoop earrings. “Blessed is she who has believed that the Lord would fulfil his promises to her." ~ Luke 1:45", she wrote in the caption. She attached the song Maarikkoodinnullil, sung by veteran singers Ilaiyaraaja and KS Chithra.

Fans loved the photo and one of them commented that Amala looks amazing in the photograph. Prominent dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty commented, “Soo pretty Ammu". Amala thanked her for the compliment. Malayalam actress Abhirami Suresh commented, “You’re light," to which Amala thanked her with a heart emoticon.

Amala dropped another set of pictures in the same outfit and showed a basket that she prepared with the help of clay. She flaunted her tattoo as well in one of the pictures. The Mynaa actress wrote in the caption, “Heaven helps those who help themselves. So do your best and let the higher power do the rest". The actress attached the song Konjum Mainakkale, sung by veteran singer Sadhana Sargam with the pictures.