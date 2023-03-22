Telugu actress-host Anasuya Bharadwaj is one of the most well-known faces of the film and television industry. From her acting prowess to her fashion choices, she is always on point. And the 37-year-old diva has once again made heads turn with her recent pictures on social media. The actress shared a couple of photos of her promotional look for her upcoming film Ranga Marthanda.

In the pictures, the actress is seen in her traditional avatar. She was spotted in a cotton grey and white saree with black designs at the borders. She paired it with a sleeveless dark grey and white striped blouse with a v-neckline. She also wore a pair of statement silver earrings and tied her hair in a ponytail, and rounded off her look with a black bindi. Anasuya opted for soft blush and dewy makeup and she look stunning. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Being happy never goes out of style." See pics:

Advertisement

As soon as the actress posted the pictures on her official Instagram handle, fans could not stop gushing over her pics. They rushed to the comments section to shower her with love and compliments. One social media user wrote, “Wow so beautiful," while another fan commented, “Awesome."

Anasuya Bharadwaj slays in every outfit. A few days back, she shared a string of pictures in her casual wear, which went viral in no time. In the snaps, the actress was seen in a black and white striped t-shirt with a cute little red pocket. She paired it with denim shorts and was seen sitting at a table while she posed for the camera.

Seeing the post fans rushed to the comments section and showered compliments on their favourite actress.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Anasuya has worked in many popular movies like Pushpa: The Rise, Kathanam, Rangasthalam and others. Her latest film Ranga Marthanda released on March 22. The movie has been directed by Krishna Vamsi and it also marks his return to films after six long years. The film is a remake of Mahesh Manjrekar’s award-winning Marathi directorial Natsamrat, starring Nana Patekar and Vikram Gokhale.

Read all the Latest Movies News here