Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj Trolled For Wearing Bikini In Front Of Her Children

Popular anchor and actress Anasuya Bharadwaj often hits headlines, sometimes for her comments and then for her ravishing pictures. Recently, the famous anchor shared pictures in a bikini from a vacation. She looked beautiful in a natural look, having quite a time with her husband Susank Bharadwaj and her children. According to reports, she had gone on vacation with her family to celebrate her son’s birthday.

In the pictures posted by her on Instagram, the actress can be seen in a black-and-green bikini inside a pool with her family. She captioned the post, “Water you doing this Summer? #WaterfulMornings like these." Check out the pictures here:

Advertisement

Many praised her for her beauty. One of the users commented, “Maam you look so beautiful." Another user commented, “Looking very hot." However, some users even trolled her for pictures. One of them wrote, “You are living in India madam, not America. Don’t degrade yourself in front of the children." The actress has limited the comments on her post.

Anasuya was also involved in controversy when she posted a cryptic tweet after the release of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s poster for their upcoming film, Kushi. Vijay’s name appears on the Kushi poster as ‘The Vijay Deverakonda’, which Anasuya thought was foolish and nasty. After that, she posted a tweet. She wrote, “The? OMG. This is bile. What do we do? Make sure we don’t catch it." Vijay’s fans understood her reference and started trolling her. Many of them felt that she took a dig at him just to gain attention and popularity.

Advertisement

Anasuya Bharadwaj has appeared in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise and Sundeep Kishan’s Michael lately. She will also feature in Pushpa: The Rule. The actress began her career as a television anchor before becoming the host of the renowned Telugu reality comedy show Jabardasth. She started receiving more acting chances after portraying a negative role in Adivi Sesh’s Telugu investigative thriller Kshanam. She was also seen playing an important role in Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam.