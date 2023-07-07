Actress Anikha Surendran Roped In For Sabarish Nanda's Horror Film VR07

Producer and director Sabarish Nanda had created magic with his direction in the web series We’re Pregnant, a refreshing take on new-age relationships. He will now make his debut as a director for films with a tentatively titled Tamil horror movie VR07. Actress Anikha Surendran, who proved her acting mettle with The Great Father will play a crucial role in this film. Currently, there is no clarification about the details of her role.

Actor Vasanth Ravi will play the male lead in this film and its pooja ceremony was held on July 6. The cast and crew of VR07 have also participated in the ceremony. Director and actor Aamir attended the ceremony as well in the capacity of a chief guest and conveyed his best wishes to the cast and crew of this film. VR07 went on floors on Friday. Sabarish has remained a one-time associate of director Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Sabarish spilt the beans about the subject of this film in an earlier conversation with The Times of India. The director said that there will not be any supernatural elements in this film despite that it is a horror-thriller. According to the director, actor Vasanth will play the role of a suspended police officer in this movie. Sabarish said, “In fact, in the film’s first scene, his character will get suspended and the story unfolds from thereon. Mehreen Pirzada will play his pair."

Sabarish also revealed that a major portion of this film will be shot in Chennai where a huge set has been designed. The director also told the portal that the shooting of VR07, which started on July 7, will continue for 14 days.