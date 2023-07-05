Actress Anu Gowda, Assaulted In Land Dispute Case, Hospitalised

TV and film actress Anu Gowda was badly assaulted over a land dispute in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, as per reports. She sustained injuries on her face and head. The incident took place in Kaspadi village of Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district and she is currently undergoing treatment at Anugawda Sagar taluk hospital.

The actress was reportedly there to negotiate with the residents. The details of what the case is and what dispute led Anu Gowda to go down to the village are not confirmed yet. But it is certain that she did sustain injuries as pictures have surfaced online where the actress is seen in a hospital.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen with a bandage all across her head. In another, she has intravenous therapy (the drip) behind her. Some of the pictures suggest that the actress was badly assaulted as her eyes seem swollen and there is apparently inflammation on her face.

According to reports, two accused — Neelamma and Mohan — assaulted the actress. Following this, a case has been registered at Sagar Rural Police Station and reportedly, officials have started an investigation into the matter.