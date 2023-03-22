Kannada actress and TV host Anupama Gowda turned a year older on March 21. Recently, she gave a glimpse of her birthday celebration to her fans. Anupama shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle. In the photos, she can be seen cutting her birthday cake with some of her close friends. Anupama can be seen wearing a white floral dress, which she paired with an elegant neckpiece. She opted for a no-makeup look and kept her tresses open for her special day.

Anupama captioned her post, “Celebrating 32 with my favourites. Thank you for sending your lovely wishes. Read all your messages and it was special indeed. Forever grateful. Love you guys".

Social media users have commented on the post. One user wrote, “Happy birthday stay blessed". Another user wrote, “Wishing you many happy returns of the day Anu". The third user commented, “Cuteness overloaded". One user also wrote, “The Prettiest".

She is known to celebrate her birthday with great fervour every year. From receiving a lot of love and heartfelt birthday wishes to spending her day with her loved ones, Anupama makes sure she does not miss out on anything. Last year, she celebrated her birthday with a few of her close friends from the industry including Prashanth Natana, Ganesh Karanth, Ishitha Varsha, and Chandan Gowda.

Anupama Gowda is best known for Aa Karaala Ratri, Thrayambakam, and Nagaari. She entered Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 as a contestant and managed to win the heart of the audience with her powerful personality. She was also a participant in the reality show Halli Duniya.

She bagged her first role as a leading actress in the popular serial Akka, which made the audience fall for her acting skills and adorable personality. She has also hosted several shows like Nannamma Superstar, Kannada Kogile, Majaa Bharatha, and Raja Rani. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming films including Aa Karaala Ratri and The Fallen are Connected.

