Actress Anupama Parameswaran, who works in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil films, is one of the actresses who never misses to shell out major ethnic fashion goals. Recently, the diva treated her fans with stunning pictures and her richly-infused wardrobe collections.

In recent pictures, the actress was seen wearing a gorgeous saree and we cannot deny she looked mesmerizing. It would not be wrong to say that the 27-year-old actress melts the hearts of her fans every time she dresses to give some major festive outfit inspiration.

Advertisement

Sharing the post the actress wrote, “Celebrating womanhood every day. Happy Women’s Day." Several social media users have commented on the post. One user wrote, “I am going to file a complaint against you cause you stole my heart." Another user added, “Happy Women’s Day. Looking so beautiful." One user also wrote, “Lovely pic."

This time, the actress preferred to keep it minimal with a bindi and a stroke of kajal. The actress looked spectacular in her naturally curled hair and her signature no-makeup makeup look. This is not the first time, the actress often shares pictures which become trending in a couple of hours. Not only this, she often becomes a part of glamorous photoshoots which makes her fans go gaga over her looks and stylish attires.

Advertisement

On the career front, Anupama Parameswaran began her acting journey with the Malayalam film Premam and became quite famous within a short period. After then, she went on to appear in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films to expand her horizon in the film industry. Be it with her fashion prowess or acting chops, the actress always manages to remain in the limelight. Her sartorial choices are awe-inspiring and often create a stir on the internet.

Anupama Parameswaran is best known for films including Karthikeya 2 and Kodi. Some of her other films also include 18 Pages, Ante Sundaraniki, Rowdy Boys and Maniyarayile Ashokan, to name a few. Anupama was last seen in Telugu mystery thriller Butterfly. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming films such as DJ Tillu 2, JSK Truth Shall Always Prevail and Mareechika.

Read all the Latest Movies News here