Actress Anupama Parameswaran's Stunning Avatar In Sleeveless Crop Top

South actress Anupama Parameswaran knows how to make hearts flutter with her glamorous persona and aesthetic fashion choices. The actress never fails to garner attention and treat her fans with her style statements.

Recently, Anupama dropped a few pictures that are making a huge buzz on the internet. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a sleeveless crop top with a tight-fitted pyjama. This time, the actress preferred to keep it minimal as she posed for the camera and looked phenomenal in her naturally curled hair and no makeup look. Sharing the pictures, Anupama captioned, “Global Warming." Check out the pictures here:

Some time ago, Anupama turned up the heat with her traditional wear. She wore a saree with a designer blouse. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of exquisite earrings and left her tresses open. Her signature no-makeup look made her appear awe-inspiring. Take a look:

Anupama Parameswaran gained massive popularity in the Malayalam film industry with her debut film Premam. After that, the actress received acclaim in Tamil and Telugu movies. Following this, she appeared in Kannada cinema with Natasarvabhouma, starring alongside late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Be it with her acting prowess or her incredible fashion choice, the actress never fails to set a trend for millions to follow.