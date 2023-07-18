Actress Ariyana Glory Looks Stunning In Pink Corset Dress, See Pics

The Telugu Bigg Boss fame Ariyana Glory frequently sets the internet on fire with her glamourous pictures and her on-point style. The actress recently shared a set of photographs on social media and left her fans gasping for breath. This time she was spotted donning a pink dress which attracted the attention of her fans.

In the photographs, the actress can be seen wearing a beautiful pink corset dress, which she paired up with transparent heels. The actress went with beautiful curled hair for this photoshoot. For the makeup, she chose pink lips with pink eye shadow. She chose heavy white pearl earrings and rings as her accessories. The actress looked stunning posing for the pictures. She captioned the picture, “There is a magic in me that is all over." The dress she wore is from firoz design studio and she was clicked by photographer clicks by Ajay.

The pictures posted on Monday have received over 26 thousand likes on social media so far. The fans have been going crazy about her looks and shared their reaction in the comments section of this post. One of the users wrote, “Gorgeous," while another wrote, “So beautiful." Some users have even filled in the comment section with heart eyes and fire emojis.

Ariana Glory is active on social media and currently, the actress has 1 million followers on Instagram. She keeps updating her fans and admirers with her daily life activities. Two days back, she posted a reel video with Jabardasth Shanthi Swaroop from a reality show which went viral.

In the video, both were seen grooving to a regional cinema’s song.