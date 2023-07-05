Actress Arthana Binu Accuses Father Vijayakumar Of Trespassing Property, Giving Death Threats

Malayalam actress Arthana Binu has made some serious accusations against her father, actor Vijayakumar. According to the actress, her father broke into her home and threatened her sister and grandmother. Arthana Binu has appeared in Malayalam movies like Mudhugauv and Shylock and Tamil movies like Kadaikutty Singam. Arthana’s parents are divorced and she lives in her mother’s home, with her maternal grandparents and mother. Vijayakumar is accused of often barging into their home and issuing them death threats.

Arthana posted a video of Vijayakumar leaping off her house’s wall on social media on Tuesday. Additionally, she included a picture of him yelling at them through the window.

In the caption she wrote, “I am sharing this because although we called the police station for assistance at around 9:45 am, no action has been taken. My biological father Vijayakumar, who is also an actor in Malayalam films, is the person in the video. This video shows him returning after successfully entering our home by leaping over the wall to get access, and this even though a protection order was filed for me, my mom, and my sister about ten years ago."