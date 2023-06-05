Actress Ashu Reddy Looks Stunning In Red Chiffon Saree, See Pics

Ashu Reddy is one of the leading actresses in the Telugu film industry. She made her movie debut with Chal Mohan Ranga in 2018, and since her first film, she has niched a special position for herself in the entertainment industry. Apart from this, the diva is also a fashion enthusiast and often shares various photos and videos from various events and photoshoots to stay connected with her fans.

Recently, Ashu shared a series of photos in her traditional avatar, which has taken the internet by storm. The actress draped a red chiffon saree with golden detailing, which she teamed with a golden and red embroidered sleeveless blouse. She opted for glam makeup, including smokey eyes, perfectly lined eyebrows, well-contoured cheeks and red lipstick. Ashu kept her traces open as she posed for the camera. She also wore a beautiful pair of statement earrings, a sleek neckpiece and a matching ring that perfectly complemented her outfit. See the pictures:

The photographs went viral in no time. One of the users commented, “Beautiful," and another one said, “You are looking so pretty, dear, and so lovely smile." " Stunning gorgeous," wrote a third user.

Not only in traditional attire but Ashu Reddy also looks equally stunning in Western attire. A few days back, she dropped a string of pictures in a green fringe dress. The actress chose minimal makeup and completed her look with a pair of nude flats. She was seen sitting on a couch as she posed for the camera. “Summer getting me so tanned already! read her caption.