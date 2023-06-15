Actress Avika Gor Was Replaced In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Says It Was A ‘Last-Minute Change’

Avika Gor, who is known for her roles in popular TV shows Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, revealed in a recent interview that she was replaced in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress is all set to star in 1920: Horrors Of The Heart and recently appeared on the Siddharth Kannan chat show. Apart from sharing how she was removed from the Farhad Samji film, Avika also revealed that this was not the first time she was replaced in a Salman Khan film.

In the interview, Avika Gor revealed that initially, she had secured a role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The makers had even discussed the contract with her. But a day before she was about to sign, Avika got a call saying she had been replaced and they were casting someone else. The actress said that the reason is still unknown and, “It was a last minute change." The 2023 movie was produced by Salman Khan under his banner.

The actress added, “I was expecting it in a way, as a similar thing happened before with the same team. Flim ke 7-8 days pehle or about 2 weeks pehle, they called and said they cast someone else. So ye hota rehta hai." She later confirmed that the other film was Antim. The 2021 movie was also made under the banner of Salman Khan Flims and was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Avika humbly added, “At the end of the day, it’s their call, and it’s ok. They must have had their reasons, they know better." However, the actress mentioned that she was disheartened when this happened for the second time with the same team. She added, “It was meant to be, but agar woh ho raha hota toh mein 1920 nahi kar pati. I am so glad that I did this."

When asked if she thought of reaching out to Salman regarding this issue, Avika said," I am sure that I am not the only one who faces this. It’s not like they took me for granted or anything. I am not saying what they did was wrong. At the end of the day, they have to choose wisely. They have to think, ki humare flim ke liye iss waqt ye option sabse best hai (who is the best option for our film) ."

Avika Gor said that she started understanding the dilemma makers go through after she herself became a producer. The actress co-produced the film Popcorn, in which she stars with Sai Ronak.