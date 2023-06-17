Actress Bhavana Looks Stunning In Brown Silk Saree, See Pics

Bhavana is one of the leading names in the Malayalam industry. The actress knows how to make the audience spellbound, be it with her charismatic persona or acting prowess. Recently, she dropped a slew of pictures which set the internet ablaze. In the pictures, the actress can be seen donning a brown silk saree and looked awe-inspiring.

Bhavana accessorised her traditional ensemble with a pair of exquisite earrings, a bindi and a nath. For the makeup, she wore mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, a stroke of eyeliner and a shade of pink lipstick. Check out the pictures here:

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Thank you Surya Ishaan for these mobile clicks." Many of her fans showered the actress with love and admiration in the comments section.

Some time back, the actress was seen all dressed in a black traditional kurti which she paired up with a red dupatta. For the pictures, Bhavana opted for a subtle makeup look. In the caption, she wrote, “Hello June."

Bhavana began her acting journey at the age of 16 with the 2002 Malayalam film Nammal. The film received commercial success, and her acting portrayal earned her the prestigious Best Actress (Special Jury) award at the Kerala State Awards. Apart from ruling the Malayalam silver screens, she has made a mark in Tamil showbiz with Chithiram Pesuthadi, in Telugu with Ontari and in Kannada with Jackie.