Actress Bhavana Treats Her Fans To Second Intriguing Poster Of Her Film The Door

Nammal fame actress Bhavana is gearing up for her next release, The Door. Directed by her brother Jaiddev, Bhavana’s husband Naveen Rajan has produced The Door under his banner Junedreams Studios. Bhavana shared the first poster of this film, billed to be a horror, on June 5. Now the actress has treated the fans with another poster of the film on Instagram. This poster features a close-up shot of Bhavana’s shocked face, where a door illuminating a yellow light has replaced her right eye. “The Door, Discover The Door’s hidden mysteries !!", Bhavana wrote in the caption. Pranav Raaj, Malayalam cinematographer appreciated the poster. Bhavana has limited the comments on this post.

The first poster of The Door shows Bhavana standing with a sad expression alongside the partially opened door of an old house. Blood is splattered on the door and a few hands also emerge from behind which seem reaching out to the actress.

This is the first time Bhavana has teamed up with her brother for a film that will hit the big screens in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. Jaiddev had previously directed the Tamil film Pattinapakkam. Besides Bhavana, The Door’s cast includes Ganesh Venkatram, Jayaprakash, Nandhu, Sriranjini, Kapil Velavan, and Priya Venkat. Varun Unni will compose the music for this film while Goutham G is in charge of the cinematography. Athul Vijay is on board for The Door’s editing. This film is reportedly in the post-production stage.