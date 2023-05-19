Actress Bindu Madhavi's Golden Saree Is Every Woman's Dream

Bindu Madhavi has shared some of her photos on social media and they are going viral. In the pictures, Bindu can be seen adorning a beautiful golden saree with embroidery. She posted this picture with the caption, “Faced camera for the first time for my portfolio shoot with Venkatram around 2005 and now to this shoot in 2023. Learned my basics from him n still learning every time I step in2 his studio, Gratitude". The photos became an instant hit on social media with fans dropping red hearts and fire emojis.

Fans have flooded the comments section with their appreciation for this post. A user wrote, “U looking very fantastic darling." Many others used different emoticons to share their feelings.

Bindu Madhavi will be seen in her two upcoming projects, the Tamil movie Yaarukkum Anjael which will release in August 2023, and Pagaivanukku Arulvai which is to be released in November 2023.

The actress was last seen in the Tamil movie Kazhugu 2 which was released on August 1, 2019.

Bindu Madhav started her career in modelling with her first assignment for the Textile and jewellery company, Saravana Stores. After this, she worked with several brands and went on to appear in television ads. After this, she worked in movies like Om Shanti, Rama Rama Krishna Krishna, Veppam, Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga and others.

In 2017, Bindu participated in the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan. She entered the show on day 35 and finished fifth. In 2022, she entered the digital version of Bigg Boss Telugu, titled Bigg Boss Non-Stop, and became its winner, thus becoming the first female winner of Bigg Boss Telugu.