Actress Dimple Hayathi, Friend Accused Of Damaging IPS Officer's Vehicle; She Reacts

Telugu actress Dimple Hayathi and her friend have been booked for allegedly damaging the official vehicle of an IPS officer in Hyderabad, the police have said. According to a PTI report, Dimple and her male friend were accused of intentionally damaging the vehicle of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trafffic-I) Rahul Hegde. The vehicle was parked in the cellar of an apartment in the posh Jubilee Hills area, where they reside as per the complaint lodged by the driver of the DCP. Now, the actress has issued a statement on Twitter where she requested her fans to wait patiently for her official statement about the incident.

The statement released by Dimple’s team reads: “Whatever the on going issue, I understand the concern of my fans and media, and I thank everyone for your cooperation and support I haven’t given any official statements so far, hence, I would request you’ll to wait in patience. Till then the concerned legal team shall revert about the deal soon (sic)."

Earlier on Tuesday, she also reacted to the incident in a cryptic post and wrote, “Misuse of power doesn’t hide mistakes…" she added the hashtag, “Satya Meva Jayathe"

The head constable and driver of the vehicle in the complaint said that they were regularly parking the car in the allotted parking place in the apartment cellar and alleged that Dimple and her male were frequently obstructing their way. Even on May 14, they intentionally damaged the car while taking their vehicle in reverse.

After damaging the car, the actress deliberately kicked the traffic cones placed beside the vehicle. The complaint added that the act has been recorded in the CCTV camera.

Following this, the head constable lodged an FIR at the Jubilee Hills Police Station on May 17 under IPC section 341 (wrongful restrain), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 279 (rash driving) against Dimple and her friend.

On Monday, the investigating officer summoned Dimple Hayathi and her male friend to the police station. After inquiry, the officer served a notice under section 41 A of CrPC on both of them.