Actress Divya Spandana's Latest Vacation Pics Are Perfect 'Summer Time' Beach Goals

Actress Divya Spandana, also known as Ramya, is having a great time on her vacation. She posted pictures of spending time together in the middle of the sunny sea. Divya appeared incredibly fashionable in her beach attire, sporting black sunglasses as she explored the sea on a small red boat. The actress labeled her Instagram update as “Summer Time," without revealing her companion. Fans speculated that Divya’s partner might be her girlfriend.

Divya Spandana fans are expressing their admiration for the picture. The photo is receiving numerous likes and comments, with many complimenting Divya and addressing her affectionately. A few online users have urged her to share bikini pictures, given that she’s seen in beachwear. Others are applauding her as the “Lakshmi of Karunada" (a title of respect). Regardless, Divya has thoroughly relished her vacation time, strolling under the sun amidst the water.

Lately, we caught a brief glimpse of Divya in the film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare. She will be seen alongside Daali Dhananjay in a movie set called Uttarakaanda. The pairing of Divya and Dhananjay as the lead has heightened the excitement among the audience.

Director Rohit Padak, KRG Studios and Daali Dhananjay are joining forces for the second time, marking their collaboration. However, this project will witness Divya and Daali sharing screen space for the first time. Prior to this venture, Daali was part of the comedy film Rathnan Prapancha, which was a product of the collaboration between Rohit Padak and KRG Studios. Presently, Daali is occupied with Hoysala and will shift his attention to Uttarakaanda after wrapping up the former project.