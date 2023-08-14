Actress Divya Uruduga Looks Like A Vision In Her Vibrant Traditional Outfit

Actress Divya Uruduga is a known face in the Kannada film industry. She catapulted to fame with Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. She has been entertaining the audience with her acting prowess since then. Divya Uruduga also knows how to keep her fans engaged on social media. Her recent pictures in a gorgeous blue and red salwar suit have caught everyone’s attention. She opted for neutral makeup that includes a pink lip shade and rosy cheeks. Divya also wore a pendant with her outfit. She wrote in the caption, “We all wear scars! And finding someone who makes your scar feel beautiful is rare. Treasure them!".

Advertisement

Divya’s pictures received immense love from fans. One of them commented, “Yes. We wear scars. Some become artists to make them look even more beautiful. Scars are worth showcasing. Right?" Divya replied, “Absolutely!". Another commented, “Epitome of simplicity and beauty." Others called her cute and said that they need more photos of the actress like this.

Divya Uruduga shared another set of pictures in the same outfit in a serene backdrop. She captioned the photos, “I think ‘I will end up putting up an emoji’ was my last thought. What’s yours?!"

These pictures received love from the fans as well. One of her fans commented that Divya resembles a princess.

Advertisement

Divya Uruduga remains in the spotlight for her acting stints. She will act in the upcoming film titled Ardhambardha Premakathe. Kannada filmmaker Aravind Kaushik has directed this film, starring actor Aravind KP in the male lead role. Initially, Kaushik had denied the reports of KP acting in his film. The director unveiled the teaser on October 5 which cleared the doubts regarding the role of KP in this film. Social media users were surprised that KP is acting in the film and will play the male lead. The teaser has received a phenomenal response from the audience and gathered more than 1,00,000 views.