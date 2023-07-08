Actress Eesha Rebba Leaves Fans Guessing, Keeps Rumoured Boyfriend Under Wraps

Telugu star Eesha Rebba has become a well-known name in the entertainment industry. While she initially made her mark in the Telugu film industry, she has now ventured into the Malayalam film industry and she is slowly gaining prominence with her roles. Known for her active presence on social media, Eesha Rebba often sets the internet ablaze with her sizzling photos.

In recent times, Eesha has been catching attention not only with her photos, but also with her intriguing captions. One of her recent Instagram posts, with the caption read “You make my heart shy." This has sparked speculations and curiosity among her fans. She has also posted intimidating captions earlier, like “Are you waiting?" and “My heart is ashamed,"

These photos on Instagram have sparked rumors about her possible secret love affair. Fans have been speculating about Eesha dating a mystery man, believing that she may have fallen in love. The actress has not made any comment on her love life.

Eesha Rebba made her debut in the film industry with the movie Life Is Beautiful in 2012. Since then, she has delivered notable performances, including her lead role in Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha, which achieved commercial success and received a nomination for Best Film at the International Indian Film Festival in South Africa. Her exceptional acting skills were further showcased in the romantic-comedy drama Ami Thumi, which garnered widespread acclaim and earned her two awards.