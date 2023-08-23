Actress Ganavi Laxman Looks Regal In Black Chiffon Saree

Actress Ganavi Laxman is a true fashionista and she never fails to impress her fans with her incredible sartorial choices. She has now shared a couple of photos from her latest photoshoot session on her official Instagram which have taken the internet by storm.

In the photos, Ganavi is seen faulting her desi avatar in a black colour chiffon saree which she paired with a matching printed full-sleeve netted blouse. She opted for a minimal makeup look, including khol-rimmed eyes, a nude lip shade and completed her look with a matching black bindi.

Seeing the post, a follower commented, “As usual, you look rocking and gorgeous." Another one said, “Wow, you beauty." “LLooking so beautiful," wrote a third user.

Well, not only in traditional attire, Ganavi looks equally stunning in Western outfits. Six days back, she posted a cute selfie of herself. In the photo, she was seen donning a black, floral-printed high-neck top. She opted for subtle makeup and a peach lip shade. She rounded off her look with a messy bun.

Ganavi Laxman was recently seen in director Ajay Samrat’s Rudrangi and the movie marked Ganavi’s debut in Telugu cinema. The action drama thriller was set during the 1940s, Bheem Rao Deshmukh, a ruthless monarch and womaniser rules Rudrangi and treats the local people as his slaves. The movie also stars Jagapathi Babu, Ashish Gandhi and Mamta Mohandas in pivotal roles.