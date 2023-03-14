The Kerala High Court is likely to quash the criminal proceedings against actress Sunny Leone and two others in a cheating case. A Kerala High Court judge, in his Thursday oral observation, said that there seems to be no criminal offence made out against Sunny. The judge also said that the actress has been harassed unnecessarily. The case has been scheduled for a hearing on March 31.

The case was filed three years ago by M Shiyas, a native of Perumbavoor in Kochi. The petitioner alleged that Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber and their manager, Sunil Rajani, cheated him and breached the trust of a contract in connection with an event. Sunny, in a counter-petition, stated that her manager took ₹30 lakh and gave the complainant her dates but the event organisers changed the dates multiple times. The Jism 2 actress further said that the event was scheduled during her vacation in Kerala in February 2019. But the petitioner M Shiyas said that Sunny failed to reach the event despite taking an advance amount.

The petitioner further asserted that the show’s dates and times were changed multiple times for a variety of reasons, including the floods in Kerala. The event was originally supposed to take place in Kozhikode and the venue was later moved to Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, and finally to Chennai.

Advertisement

Sunny Leone, her husband and their manager were charged with violating Indian Penal Code Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts carried out by several people in furtherance of common purpose). During the investigation, Sunny said that she was ready to attend the event or return the money but the organisers’ indifferent attitude delayed the procedure. Sunny has also withdrawn her anticipatory bail filed in the Kerala High Court.

On the professional front, Sunny Leone’s next film is Ramesh Thete’s The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. Actors Arjun Rampal, Krushna Abhishek, Nataliya Kozhenova, Digangana Suryavanshi, Shaji Chaudhary and Govind Namdev will also feature in the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here