Actress Harshika Poonacha, Husband Fly To US For Family Reception A Week After Their Wedding

Actress Harshika Poonacha visited the US with her husband Bhuvan Ponnannan after their marriage last week. She posted about attending a family reception on her Instagram handle. Harshika playfully mentioned in her post that she got married on the same day as her “brother" and she could visit the US only for him.

Harshika captioned her post, “#usa here we are. To the only people in the whole world for whom we could fly to America immediately after our wedding to attend their reception, as we got married on the same day. To many more wedding anniversaries together and love laughter and lots of memories for life. Happy married life to our favourite people, Our brother @manoj.mulki and sweetheart @ninz30. You guys make a beautiful couple and keep spreading love, we love you. It was lovely meeting the gorgeous Miss World @dianahavdenofficial, Always a pleasure to meet, @i.bharatgoradia ji, Fun fun meeting @yamunanagaraj_ and @nanda_mulki akka is family."