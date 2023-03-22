Telugu Actress Hema went to the Hyderabad cyber crime police on Tuesday, March 21, complaining that some YouTube channels were spreading lies and defamatory content against her and her husband. She went on to say that cine personalities were the targets of new online channels that slandered them and demanded retaliation. In the complaint, Hema requested action against YouTube channels and websites that are spreading false propaganda targeting celebrities. Moreover, Hema expressed anger over the misinformation on social media that some celebrities have died in recent times. She also said that old photos of her and her husband were being posted online without her permission. She also alleged that fake thumbnails of her photos were being circulated online.

The actress filed a report, which was received by cybercrime ACP KVM Prasad. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the YouTube channel operators. The police have said that they would verify the facts in the complaint and take appropriate action.

Hema’s complaint comes merely a day after some online portals and YouTube channels claimed the death of veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao. The news created a lot of uproar and left fans confused and puzzled until Kota Srinivasa Rao himself intervened through a video and confirmed that he was alive and doing well. He began the video by wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi and then urged those who disseminate such unfounded rumours to stop playing with other people’s lives.

Rao stated that after learning of his passing, police officers showed up at his home to provide support. “I’m a senior actor therefore they had come to offer any kind of support and protection in case people arrive to pay their respects. I insisted that they investigate these disturbing rumours. I’m advising people not to believe such rumours through this video. Nobody should ever mess with another person’s life," he said in the video.

The false news of Kota’s death exposes the negative side of social media and shows how it thrives on creating and spreading fake news Yet, this was not the first time that false information regarding the demise of celebrities and movie stars was shared on social media sites. In the past, fake news on social media has victimised many artists, including M.S. Narayana, the late Venu Madhav, and Chandramohan.

