Actress Honey Rose Looks Ravishing In Pastel Pink Kaftan Dress, See Pics

Honey Rose is a popular actress in the Malayalam film industry. But she has also worked in a few Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. From her acting prowess to her fashion choices, she is always on point. Recently, she created quite a stir on the internet with her latest photoshoot clicks when she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pastel pink colour kaftan dress.

The diva opted for glam makeup, including shimmery eyes and bold red lips. She rounded off her look with a three-layered, sleek neckpiece. Sharing the pictures, Honey wrote, “She was mesmerised by the re-creation of Avatar, the biggest attraction of our expo". Check out the pictures:

The photos went viral in no time. Fans drooped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Earlier, she posted a few pictures that went viral in no time. She aced her look in a black saare. She posed for the camera sitting beside a swimming pool. Check out the pictures here:

Honey Rose made her acting debut with the Malayalam movie Boyy Friennd in 2005. She came into the limelight after appearing in the 2012 film Trivandrum Lodge, written and directed by VK Prakash and Anoop Menon and produced by PA Sebastian. The film also featured actors Jayasurya and Anoop Menon in the lead.

She was recently seen in the Ganesh Raj-directed film Pookkaalam in a cameo role. The film’s lead character was played by veteran actor Vijayaraghavan and actors KPAC Leela, Roshan Mathew, Jagadish Kumar, Suhasini Maniratnam, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Johny Antony played the supporting roles.

Honey Rose will next be seen in director Shankar Ramakrishnan’s upcoming movie, Rani. The film also stars Indrans, Guru Somasundaram, Bhavana, Urvashi and Maala Parvathi in pivotal roles.