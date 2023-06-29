Actress Jiya Shankar Gets A Panic Attack After Being Nominated For The Second Time In A Row In Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 witnessed a dramatic nomination task on Monday, leading to TV actress Jiya Shankar and Aaliya Siddiqui, estranged wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, being nominated for eviction. The intense turn of events caused Jiya to experience a panic attack, creating an emotional moment on the Salman Khan-hosted show, available 24/7 on the JioCinema app.

During the nomination task called the Circle of Truth, Bigg Boss instructed the housemates to gather around a circular table. Each arrow on the table had buttons at the end, and when a contestant’s name was announced, the others could press a button to nominate them. Contestants receiving three or more nominations would face potential eviction. The current captain Falaq Naaz was exempt from nominations, while Akanksha Puri was not allowed to nominate anyone. Jiya, who had already been nominated in the previous week, found herself nominated again.

Jiya’s distress intensified when she was nominated by Avinash Sachdev, with whom she shared a close bond inside the house. Overwhelmed, Jiya sobbed and expressed her anxiety, pleading with Bigg Boss to allow her to leave the activity area where the task was taking place.

Advertisement

Adding to the tension, the housemates faced the season’s first team-versus-team task later in the evening. With Falaq’s captaincy coming to an end, the winning team would enjoy perks such as premium rations and relief from housework.

Team Black consisted of Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash, and Falaq, while Team White comprised Jiya, Akanksha, Aaliya, Abhishek Malhan, and Jad Hadid. Their challenge involved creating sock puppets, with the team that made the most puppets emerging as the victor. Aaliya and Pooja were responsible for inspecting the rival team’s toys.

Amidst the task, Abhishek and Avinash engaged in a heated verbal exchange. The drama escalated when Aaliya began evaluating Team Black’s puppets, and Avinash accused Jad of interfering with her assessment. In defense, Abhishek pointed out Manisha’s presence during Team White’s evaluation. Voices were raised, and insults were exchanged, with Avinash advising Abhishek not to raise his voice in their conversation.