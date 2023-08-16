Actress Jiya Shankar's Latest Ride Is A Swanky BMW X5

YouTuber Elvish Yadav lifted the winner’s trophy of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 recently, defeating influencer Abhishek Malhan. Elvish received criticism for his unruly conduct towards women and derogatory language against contestants. He still won the show and received Rs 25,00,000 as the winning amount. Another contestant, actress Jiya Shankar was evicted from the show before the grand finale, but she is not bothered about her defeat. She purchased a luxurious premium BMW X5 car after coming out of the show.

The car’s estimated cost is between Rs 86 lakh to 1 crore. Jiya was accompanied by her mother Surekha Gavli, as she ventured to the showroom to make her purchase. Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani uploaded a video on Instagram, in which Jiya broke a coconut in front of the car as a good omen. She also happily interacted with the paparazzi present at the spot and gave them sweets. One of the photographers present there humorously quipped that Jiya should break the coconut at the car’s bonnet. She couldn’t help laughing at this comment. Surekha, Jiya’s mother garlanded the car’s bonnet and performed a puja as well, following which they both hugged each other. The video was captioned,"#jiyashankar gifts herself a new car."

Fans and followers of Jiya have flooded her social media platforms with messages of congratulations, celebrating her achievements and the BMW purchase. One of the followers was happy about Jiya’s journey, who hails from a humble family but made it her own in the industry. Others also wished Jiya many more such accomplishments ahead in her life.

Jiya Shankar couldn’t win the show but won accolades for her amazing performance in the BB OTT house. She has currently not taken up any new projects but is in the limelight for her podcast with the Youtube channel Prakhar ke Pravachan. The podcast was recorded before her stint in the Bigg Boss OTT but released now after the program ended. The video was captioned, “Taking Jiya Shankar on her First Date".