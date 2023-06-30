Actress Karunya Ram Looks Stunning In A Blue Saree

Karunya Ram is one of the most admired actresses in the Kannada cinema. She often shares pictures that soon become trending on the internet. Recently, she shared a string of snaps in a traditional ensemble and took the Internet by storm. In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a blue printed saree.

This time, Karunya opted for a minimal makeup look with just a dash of blush and a shade of nude lipstick. Karunya rounded off her look with a pair of exquisite earrings and a classic watch. Her perfectly knitted hairstyle made her win the hearts of the fans yet again. Check out the post here:

Last year, Karunya Ram set an impressive quest: to explore 12 different countries within 12 months. Not only did she achieve this feat, but it also kindled a fresh zeal for life within her. In a candid conversation with The Times Of India, she shared how travelling provided her with wonderful opportunities to connect with individuals from diverse backgrounds. This enriching experience helped her to gain a deeper understanding of herself and her community.

During her vacation in Jordan, she shared a series of pictures on social media which created a stir on the internet. Take a look: