Actress Keerthy Suresh's Sister Revathy Turns Director With Short Film Thank U

Revathy SK, the sister of acclaimed actress Keerthy Suresh, is set to make her directorial debut with an upcoming short film titled Thank U. The project, produced by Revathy’s father G Suresh Kumar and her husband Nithin Mohan, has generated excitement with the release of a charming first look poster.

Before this venture, Revathy gained experience as an assistant director, working alongside the renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan for a considerable period. With the announcement of her short film, Revathy has now made a significant mark in the industry.

Expressing her heartfelt appreciation, Revathy SK took the opportunity to acknowledge and express gratitude to the individuals involved in the making of the film Thank U. With heartfelt sincerity, she thanked everyone for their valuable contributions and support. “I thank every single person in my life from the bottom of my heart for their guidance and support. I thank my entire family for being my pillar of support, particularly my husband Nithin Mohan. My brothers, sisters and friends, I thank you for always cheering and rooting for me! Need all your blessings," she wrote on Instagram.

Revathy SK, the latest member of her family to venture into the entertainment industry, follows in the footsteps of her mother Menaka, a former actress, and her father Suresh Kumar, a prominent producer in the Malayalam film industry. Meanwhile, her sister Keerthy Suresh has established herself as one of the leading stars in South India.

Overflowing with joy and excitement over her sister’s directorial debut, Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram Stories to express her delight. She conveyed her immense happiness and wrote, “I am incredibly thrilled to witness my sister’s directorial debut in the delightful short film Thank U. Sending you an abundance of love and warm hugs, engakkaveee."

Keerthy Suresh has a lineup of exciting and promising projects awaiting her. First in line is the much-anticipated film Maamannan, in which she stars alongside Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil. Directed by Mari Selvaraj and boasting the musical prowess of AR Rahman, this film is set to hit the screens in June.