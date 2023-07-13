Actress Krishi Thapanda Shares Stunning Pics From Maasai Mara National Reserve

Actress Krishi Thapanda’s wanderlust has taken her to Kenya this time. The Kannada beauty often loves to travel to exciting places and drops some stunning photos. This time she has jetted off to explore the wildlife at Maasai Mara. Looking at her photos will also make you want to catch a break from the mundane life and pack your bags. Her OOTDs also serve as the perfect inspiration for a relaxed yet stylish look.

For her flight journey, the actress can be seen dressed in a light grey sweatshirt with a cartoon print on the front and paired the top with short black bottoms. She accessorised herself with a brown sling purse with hearts printed on it, oversized black sunglasses, a black cap and white Converse. She completed her look with a dazzling smile.

Advertisement

In another photo, she wore a pink and white striped baggy shirt and paired it with denim shorts, a black smartwatch and white Converse. She also posted a photo from her wildlife safari where she flaunted her camera and telephoto lens. In one of the photos, Krishi can be seen enjoying a cup of beverage, while in another we can see her clicking photos.

Her caption reads, “Kenya 7.07.2023 Photo Dump." As soon as she dropped the photos on Instagram, her fans and admirers flooded the comment section with praises. A user commented on her striped shirt and wrote, “I have the same shirt." Another user wrote, “Smiling queen of Coorg." One compliment read, “You look fantastic."

Previously, the actress had posted glimpses from her visit to Panna Reserve Forest in Madhya Pradesh. The actress was dressed in an olive green sleeveless shirt and paired it with matching shorts. For footwear, she chose beige-coloured boots to keep her look sporty and edgy.