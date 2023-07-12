Actress Krithi Shetty Dazzles In Pastel Blue Kurta Sharara Set, See Pics

Actress Krithi Shetty often wins the hearts of her fans with her social media posts. And her latest pictures are a testament to this. The pictures were shared on Krithi’s official Instagram account which are now going viral.

The actress is seen wearing a stunning pastel blue kurta sharara set adorned with floral designs. It is paired with a white set of flower earrings and a ring. Krithy Shetty looks mesmerising as she poses for the camera. The caption on the post says, “The light you are looking for has always been within."

The post has gained more than half a million likes so far. Fans are showing their love to the pictures in the comments sections. Some of the comments include “looking very charming," “Lovely," “cuteness," “Killing eyes," and “Even the moon itself says you are soo beautiful."

The actress started her acting career with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 with a small role. Later, she starred as a lead in the Telugu film Uppena in 2021 at the age of 17. The film was directed by Buchi Babu Sana. She acted alongside Panja Vaisshnav Tej who was also a debutant. The film went on to become a super hit. She was also seen with Ram Pothineni in the 2022 film The Warrior which was directed by N Lingusamy.