Actress Krithi Shetty Gets Her Fashion Game Spot On In Pink Floral Suit

Krithi Shetty exudes grace and often makes a million hearts flutter with her fashion choices and adorable personality. Her exceptional acting skills and sartorial picks have earned her a dedicated fan base. Recently, the actress dropped a series of snaps, taking the internet by storm. In the pictures, the actress can be seen flaunting her traditional beauty in a pink floral suit, paired with a matching designer dupatta.

For the makeup, the actress wore rosy cheeks, a stroke of eyeliner, subtle eye makeup, contoured cheeks, and a shade of pink lipstick. The actress looked ethereal and her fans could not take their eyes off her. This time, the actress accessorised her outfit with a pair of exquisite earrings and a bracelet as she posed for the camera. Krithi rounded off her look with open wavy tresses.

Check out the pictures here

Advertisement

While sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “If you are tired… rest… don’t quit".

A few days ago, the actress was seen dressed in a pink and black shimmery ruffle saree. She completed her look with a stylish silhouette and golden hoop earrings. Of course, she looks like a goddess and her admirers could not stop praising her beauty. For the pictures, Krithi struck several poses, which gave a glimpse of her side and front profiles, showcasing her perfectly toned face.

Take A Look

Advertisement

She captioned the pictures, “Plant smiles… Grow Laughter and Harvest Love".