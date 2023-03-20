Yesteryear actress Maadhavi may have stayed away from cinema and the spotlight for many years now but there was a time she ruled hearts with her innocent charm. She has worked in all four South Indian languages as well as Hindi films occasionally. She has appeared in over 300 films throughout a nearly two-decade career and was recognised as one of the top actresses in South Indian cinema in the 80s.

While she was a teenager, director Dasari Narayana Rao handed her a lead role in the Telugu movie Thoorupu Padamara. The movie became a big success. She appeared in several movies alongside Telugu actor Chiranjeevi. Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya, her debut film with Chiranjeevi, came out in 1982. She appeared in the critically acclaimed film Khaidi once more alongside Chiranjeevi. She appeared in Chiranjeevi’s Big Boss in her final Telugu film.

She made her debut in Tamil cinema in 1981 with K. Balachander’s Thillu Mullu, starring Rajinikanth. She featured alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi movie Agneepath.

She had numerous Malayalam film appearances, particularly in movies with Mohanlal and Mammootty. In the National Award-winning film Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, she played Unniyarcha. Her portrayal of a mother who passed away from leukaemia in Akashadoothu earned her the 1993 Filmfare Award for Best Actress as well as the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actress.

Maadhavi’s Hindu spiritual guide Swami Rama arranged her marriage to Ralph Sharma, a pharmaceutical entrepreneur, in 1996. The couple moved to New Jersey after marriage and have three daughters, Priscilla, Tiffany and Evelyn. Not many know that Madhavi is also a trained Bharat Natyam dancer and has performed in many shows.

Maadhavi’s last film appearance was in the 1996 Malayalam film Aayiram Naavulla Ananthan

Right before her marriage

